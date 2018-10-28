Canada reaches women's team final at artistic gymnastics worlds

Canada's women's artistic gymnastics team advanced to the team final of the world championships with a program-best fourth-place finish on Sunday in Doha, Qatar.

The team — Ellie Black of Halifax, Sophie Marois of Île Bizard, Que., Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont., Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., and Ana Padurariu of Whitby, Ont. — scored a total of 163.987 for fourth place, bettering their fifth-place performance from the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

The United States was first, Russia placed second, and China was third. The team final will take place on Tuesday.

"I'm really proud of what the team was able to do today," said Black, who was a member of the Olympic team in 2012. "We went out there focused but ready to enjoy it and attack the routines, to be aggressive and to really stay together as a team.

"We hit all of our events great, we stayed positive, and I'm really proud of all of the girls. It was a new experience for some of them, but we really came together as a team and did a great job for Team Canada."

Here's what to watch for at the championships

Anson Henry talks about some of the storylines heading into the Artistic Gymnastics world championships. 1:21

The Canadian program is in the midst of some upheaval, as its former national women's gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker is currently being tried for sexual assault.

Black, the silver medallist in the all-around competition at the last World Championships, also qualified for the individual all-around final in sixth position with a score of 54.999. She'll be joined in the finals by Moors, who scored 52.632 to finish 19th overall.

The individual all-around finals for the women will take place on Thursday. Olsen laid down two amazing vaults to qualify in second for the vault finals, just behind Simone Biles of the U.S. Black will also compete in the vault finals on Friday.

The final day of the competition will see World Championships rookie Padurariu competing in the beam finals. Black and Moors will compete in the floor finals.

Competition continues through Nov. 3 with the team finals, all-around finals and apparatus finals (floor, pommel horse, rings, vault and uneven bars).

CBC Sports will live stream coverage beginning on Monday at 8:55 a.m. ET with the men's team final, followed by the women's team final on Tuesday at 8:55 a.m. ET.