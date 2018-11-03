Canada's Ana Padurariu wins balance beam silver at artistic gymnastics worlds

Ana Padurariu​ captured Canada's second medal of the world gymnastics championships on Saturday in in Doha, Qatar.

The 16-year-old from Whitby, Ont., earned a silver medal in the balance beam final.

"This is unbelievable, I'm still trying to believe it right now," Padurariu said. "It paid off. These weeks have been a roller coaster, but it ended on a good note, and that's all I can ask for."

Watch the Canadian's medal-winning performance:

It's Canada's second medal of the world championships as Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., took silver in vault on Friday.

Liu Tingting 🇨🇳 wins the World title on beam! Ana Padurariu 🇨🇦 clinches 🥈and Simone Biles 🇺🇸 🥉<br>Congratulations<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DohaGym2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DohaGym2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/bEcs9ePtKu">pic.twitter.com/bEcs9ePtKu</a> —@UEGymnastics

China's Liu Tingting took the balance beam world title, while American superstar Simone Biles took bronze.

Ellie Black, of Halifax, finished fifth in the event.

Biles takes floor exercise title

Biles also won the floor exercise at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday, wrapping up a remarkable meet in which she competed while battling a kidney stone.

The Olympic champion won six medals in all at the Aspire Dome, including gold in the team final, the all-around and the vault to go with the bronze on beam as well as a silver medal on uneven bars.

Biles now has 20 career world championships medals, tied with Svetlana Khorkina of Russia for the most by a female gymnast.