Longtime gymnastics president, who overhauled 'perfect 10' system, dead at 85
Bruno Grandi, the longtime president of the international gymnastics federation who oversaw changing the "perfect 10" scoring system, has died. He was 85.
Bruno Grandi dies in Italy after unspecified illness
Bruno Grandi, the longtime president of the international gymnastics federation who oversaw changing the "perfect 10" scoring system, has died. He was 85.
The FIG said Grandi, the federation's leader from 1997-2016, died Friday in Italy after an unspecified illness.
The federation said Grandi was "a warm man with a strong sense of justice," and praised his reforms to help gymnastics "gain credibility, popularity and universality."
Disputes in gymnastics at the 2004 Athens Olympics led to a review of the scoring system and the maximum mark of 10.
Under Grandi's leadership, the gymnastics body also imposed minimum age limits in competition — 16 for females and 18 for males.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.