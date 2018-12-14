Bitter gymnast made false allegations, defence argues in Brubaker case

A lawyer for a former high-ranking gymnastics coach says a former trainee levelled allegations of sexual assault against the man because she was psychologically scarred after failing to make it to the Olympics.

Dave Brubaker, who was the director of the women's national gymnastics team, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

The complainant, whose name is protected by a publication ban, has said Brubaker would pick her up from school and take her to his house, where he would occasionally spoon her in bed and tickle her belly before driving her to practice.

Ex-coach defends massage techniques:

Defence lawyer Patrick Ducharme argued that wasn't possible because Brubaker's wife was nearly always home at the same time, and suggested the gymnast felt betrayed that Brubaker took other trainees to the Olympics but not her.

Prosecutor David Rows argued the woman was forthright and honest in her testimony.

Justice Deborah Austin is expected to deliver her decision in the case on Feb. 13.