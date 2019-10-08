Simone Biles wins record 21st career medal at gymnastics worlds, leading U.S. women to team title
American star's 15th gold pushes her past total of Russia's Svetlana Khorkina
Simone Biles won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday as the United States retained its women's team all-around title.
Biles posted the best individual scores on the vault, balance beam and floor.
The U.S. team scored 172.330 points to beat second-placed Russia by 5.801 points and win its seventh consecutive team title at an Olympics or world championships.
It's hard to tell who enjoys <a href="https://twitter.com/Simone_Biles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Simone_Biles</a>'s floor routine more: the audience or Simone Biles herself 😁<br><br>Team USA claim a 5th-straight world championship women's team title 🇺🇸🥇<a href="https://t.co/OrN6IQNbM0">https://t.co/OrN6IQNbM0</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stuttgart2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stuttgart2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/9o4RhrJuQr">pic.twitter.com/9o4RhrJuQr</a>—@CBCOlympics
Canada finishes 7th
Italy rounded out the podium with 164.796 points while Canada placed seventh, earning 160.563.
Fourth-place China (164.230) failed to win a women's team medal for the first time since the 2003 worlds.
Canada's <a href="https://twitter.com/Shallonolsen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Shallonolsen</a> has a HUGE vault to launch her to 1st place in the vault portion of the women's team final ☝️<br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/OrN6IQNbM0">https://t.co/OrN6IQNbM0</a> <a href="https://t.co/OJTNudnxCh">pic.twitter.com/OJTNudnxCh</a>—@CBCOlympics
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.