Skip to Main Content
Simone Biles wins record 21st career medal at gymnastics worlds, leading U.S. women to team title

Road To The Olympic Games

Gymnastics·New

Simone Biles wins record 21st career medal at gymnastics worlds, leading U.S. women to team title

Simone Biles won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday, breaking a tie with the Russia's Svetlana Khorkina, as the United States retained its women's team all-around title.

American star's 15th gold pushes her past total of Russia's Svetlana Khorkina

The Associated Press ·
Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during Tuesday's women's team final at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart, Germany. She led the United States to the all-around title and now boasts a record 21 medals at the event. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Simone Biles won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday as the United States retained its women's team all-around title.

Biles' 15th career gold medal achieved in Stuttgart, Germany, brings her a total of 21 medals, breaking a tie with the Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina for the most medals by a woman at the world championships. She's now two short of Vitaly Scherbo's all-time record among men or women of 23.

Biles posted the best individual scores on the vault, balance beam and floor.

The U.S. team scored 172.330 points to beat second-placed Russia by 5.801 points and win its seventh consecutive team title at an Olympics or world championships.

Canada finishes 7th

Italy rounded out the podium with 164.796 points while Canada placed seventh, earning 160.563.

Fourth-place China (164.230) failed to win a women's team medal for the first time since the 2003 worlds.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.