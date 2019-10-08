Simone Biles won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday as the United States retained its women's team all-around title.

Biles' 15th career gold medal achieved in Stuttgart, Germany, brings her a total of 21 medals, breaking a tie with the Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina for the most medals by a woman at the world championships. She's now two short of Vitaly Scherbo's all-time record among men or women of 23.

Biles posted the best individual scores on the vault, balance beam and floor.

The U.S. team scored 172.330 points to beat second-placed Russia by 5.801 points and win its seventh consecutive team title at an Olympics or world championships.

It's hard to tell who enjoys <a href="https://twitter.com/Simone_Biles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Simone_Biles</a>'s floor routine more: the audience or Simone Biles herself 😁<br><br>Team USA claim a 5th-straight world championship women's team title 🇺🇸🥇<a href="https://t.co/OrN6IQNbM0">https://t.co/OrN6IQNbM0</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stuttgart2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stuttgart2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/9o4RhrJuQr">pic.twitter.com/9o4RhrJuQr</a> —@CBCOlympics

Canada finishes 7th

Italy rounded out the podium with 164.796 points while Canada placed seventh, earning 160.563.

Fourth-place China (164.230) failed to win a women's team medal for the first time since the 2003 worlds.