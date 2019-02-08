Mikael Kingsbury scores moguls world title

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury soared to gold in moguls at the world ski championships in Park City, Utah, on Friday.

The 26-year-old from Deux-Montanges, Que., earned top marks with a score of 84.89.

The podium was a mirror image of the medal winners at the 2018 Winter Olympics as Matt Graham of Australia finished second at 81.94, followed by Daichi Hara of Japan at 81.66.

Kingsbury regained the title he first won at the 2013 world championships. His medal on Friday was also his fifth in five world championship appearances, having also won silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017 and 2011 in the moguls singles events.

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury won his third-career gold medal at the Freestyle World Championships on Friday. 2:49

"That title feels good," said Kingsbury. "At the top of the course before my super final run, I felt the pressure to be the last to go, because I didn't train as I would have liked to this week.

"But at the same time, I trusted that I could be the best. And it seems that in the end, all the stars aligned."

CBC Sports' Sophia Jurksztowicz caught up with now two-time moguls world champion Mikael Kingsbury after his victory in Deer Valley. 1:23

Philippe Marquis of Quebec City was one of the six competitors to advance to the final and placed sixth overall at 79.50 to match his career-best result at a world championship.

The 29-year-old recently spoke about enjoying a 'victory lap' as his career winds down.

Canadian freestyle skier Philippe Marquis speaks to CBC Sports' Sophia Jurksztowicz about what lies ahead for his career as he nears retirement. 3:26

Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan reached the top of the podium in the women's event with 79.14 points. Australia's Jakara Anthony scored 78.99 for second place and Perrine Laffont of France took third at 78.70.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe placed sixth, while sibling Chloe did not advance to the final and finished seventh overall.

