Mikael Kingsbury a dual world champion after winning dual moguls

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury captured his second world title in less than 24 hours, soaring to gold in dual moguls at the world ski championships in Park City, Utah, on Saturday.
Kingsbury scored 87.62 points in the final, while American Bradley Wilson was second with 84.69.
The 26-year-old from Deux-Montanges, Que., won the moguls world title on Friday at Deer Valley Resort.
France's Perrine Laffont was crowned world champion in the women's final. Sofiane Gagnon was the top Canadain, finishing 10th, while Justine Dufour-Lapoints placed 12th.
