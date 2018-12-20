Coming Up

Watch World Cup ski cross from Italy

Click the video player above on Saturday at 5:15 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the World Cup ski cross event from Innichen, Italy.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 5:15 a.m ET

From the South Tyrol Ski Resort in San Candido-Innichen, Italy. 0:00 Click the video player above on Saturday at 5:15 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the World Cup ski cross event from Innichen, Italy.

Popular Now Find more popular stories