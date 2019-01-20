Skip to Main Content
Canadians Phelan, Serwa crowd the podium at World Cup ski cross event

Canada's Brittany Phelan and Kelsey Serwa scored silver and bronze medals, respectively, at a ski cross World Cup event in Idre Fjall, Sweden on Sunday.

Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson finishes 4th after Saturday's silver medal

From left to right, Brittany Phelan and Kelsey Serwa of Canada, shown in this February 2018 file photo, won silver and bronze at a ski cross event in Sweden on Sunday. (File/Getty Images)

Fanny Smith of Switzerland won the race, a day after taking bronze.

Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson — who won silver on Saturday — finished fourth in the big final.

On the men's side, Jean-Frédéric Chapuis of France won gold, followed by Austria's Daniel Traxler and Switzerland's Romain Detraz.

Kevin Drury, who was eliminated in the quarter-finals, was the top Canadian men's finisher.

WATCH | 2014 Olympic champ Thompson featured in an episode of Don't Cross Me:

With files from The Canadian Press

