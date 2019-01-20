Canadians Phelan, Serwa crowd the podium at World Cup ski cross event
Canada's Brittany Phelan and Kelsey Serwa scored silver and bronze medals, respectively, at a ski cross World Cup event in Idre Fjall, Sweden on Sunday.
Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson finishes 4th after Saturday's silver medal
Fanny Smith of Switzerland won the race, a day after taking bronze.
Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson — who won silver on Saturday — finished fourth in the big final.
On the men's side, Jean-Frédéric Chapuis of France won gold, followed by Austria's Daniel Traxler and Switzerland's Romain Detraz.
Kevin Drury, who was eliminated in the quarter-finals, was the top Canadian men's finisher.
WATCH | 2014 Olympic champ Thompson featured in an episode of Don't Cross Me:
With files from The Canadian Press
