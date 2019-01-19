Marielle Thompson battles to ski cross World Cup silver

Marielle Thompson raced her way to a silver medal in the big final of a ski cross World Cup event in Idre Fjall, Sweden, on Saturday.

It's the second silver medal this season for the 2014 Olympic champion from North Vancouver, B.C.

Heidi Zacher of Germany won the race, followed by Thompson, while Fanny Smith of Switzerland took bronze.

Rounding out the Canadian results, Brittany Phelan was fifth while Pyeongchang champ Kelsey Serwa was seventh.

Alex Fiva of Switzerland took the win on the men's side, while Bastien Midol of France and Daniel Traxer of Austria rounding out the podium.

WATCH | 2014 Olympic champ Thompson featured in an episode of Don't Cross Me: