Mikael Kingsbury fights off food poisoning for 51st World Cup victory

Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury shrugged off food poisoning enroute to his 51st career World Cup victory on Saturday with a gold medal in moguls in Thaiwoo, China.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won with a final-run score of 90.31, his fifth-straight victory in China.​

Ikuma Horishima of Japan was second with 87.68 and Kazakhstan's Dimitriy Reikherd was third with 86.92.

"It was a very tough day for me," Kingsbury said, "Yesterday I got very sick and I was not feeling very well. Today I woke up with a little bit of energy, just enough to come and ski. I did a few mistakes in the first final round, but I learnt from those mistakes and I was able to put my best run and I managed to get my fifth win here at Thaiwoo."

Kingsbury is coming off a Lou Marsh Trophy win as Canada's top athlete for his incredible 2018 season.

The 26-year-old won his first Olympic gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February, along with two Crystal Globes for finishing first in moguls and tops among all freestyle skiers on the 2017-18 World Cup tour.

The win marked Kingsbury's 75th medal on the FIS circuit. He already owns the record for most career wins.

On the women's side, the event was won by American Jaelin Kauf, while Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was the top Canadian with a fifth-place finish.