Mikael Kingsbury opens moguls season with 50th World Cup victory

Mikael Kingsbury opens moguls season with 50th World Cup victory

Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury earned his 50th career World Cup victory on Friday with a gold medal in moguls at the season-opening stop on the circuit.

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe finishes 6th on women's side

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury, pictured celebrating his Olympic gold in February, won his 50th World Cup event on Friday in Ruka, Finland. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won with a final-run score of 88.14.

Benjamin Cavet of France was second with 86.45 and Sweden's Walter Wallberg was third with 82.38.

Watch Mikael Kingbury continue his domination in men's moguls:

Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury earned his 50th career World Cup moguls victory at the season-opening event in Ruka, Finland. 1:43

Kingsbury picked up where he left off last season.

The 26-year-old won his first Olympic gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February, along with two Crystal Globes for finishing first in moguls and tops among all freestyle skiers on the 2017-18 World Cup tour.

Canadian and 2014 Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished sixth on women's side

