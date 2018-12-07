Mikael Kingsbury opens moguls season with 50th World Cup victory
Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe finishes 6th on women's side
Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury earned his 50th career World Cup victory on Friday with a gold medal in moguls at the season-opening stop on the circuit.
Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won with a final-run score of 88.14.
Benjamin Cavet of France was second with 86.45 and Sweden's Walter Wallberg was third with 82.38.
Watch Mikael Kingbury continue his domination in men's moguls:
Kingsbury picked up where he left off last season.
The 26-year-old won his first Olympic gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February, along with two Crystal Globes for finishing first in moguls and tops among all freestyle skiers on the 2017-18 World Cup tour.
Canadian and 2014 Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished sixth on women's side
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.