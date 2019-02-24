Kingsbury golden again at World Cup dual moguls event in Japan

Canadian moguls star Mikaël Kingsbury scored a gold medal at a World Cup dual moguls event Saturday in Tazawako, Japan.

The 26-year-old Kingsbury from Deux-Montanges, Que., made it back-to-back victories after winning the moguls event on Saturday, edging Japan's Ikuma Horishima.

"I was going faster and bigger in my jumps and I also knew that on the other side of the bracket, Ikuma was skiing really well and very fast," Kingsbury said. "When it was time for the final, I talked to my coaches at the top of the course and we made a last-minute decision to do a 1440 cork like I did the day before.

"I didn't have time to think about it. I landed the 1440 and then skied as fast as I could."



Laurent Dumais finished ninth, just behind fellow Canadian Philippe Marquis, who raced opposite his American friend Bradley Wilson.

Kingsbury's World Cup victory was the 56th of his career and seventh win in eight starts this season. He also won world titles in both moguls and dual moguls at the ski championships in Park City, Utah two weeks ago.

On the women's side, Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe finished fifth, while her sister, Justine, was seventh.

France's Perrine Laffont topped the podium.