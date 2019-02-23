Canadians Kingsbury, Marquis go 1-2 at World Cup moguls event in Japan

Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury and veteran teammate Philippe Marquis went one-two at a World Cup event Saturday in Tazawako, Japan.

The 26-year-old Kingsbury from Deux-Montanges, Que., scored 86.40 points in the final to edge Marquis (83.67). American Bradley Wilson (80.47) rounded out the podium with bronze.

Kingsbury's World Cup victory was the 55th of his career. He's fresh off winning world titles in both moguls and dual moguls at the ski championships in Park City, Utah two weeks ago.

This is the first podium result in just over two years for Quebec City's Marquis. The 29-year-old made his return to competition this season after undergoing ACL surgery after the 2018 Olympics.

On the women's side, Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished just off the podium in fourth with a score of 76.70. France's Perrine Laffont topped the podium with 82.97.