Mikael Kingsbury glides to World Cup moguls win in Calgary

Reigning Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury continued his dominance in Calgary, cruising to a first-place finish at a World Cup event on Saturday.

It was the 53rd win of his career and the eighth in Calgary for the 26-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., who padded his lead in the overall World Cup standings with the result. Kingsbury's 400 overall points put him well clear of Benjamin Cavet of France, who sits second with 230.

Watch Kingsbury ski to gold in Calgary:

The reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won in Calgary for an eighth time to claim his 53rd World Cup moguls title. 2:39

Kingsbury posted a score of 84.17 points in the six-man super final. Swedish skier Walter Wallberg placed second with 80.98, while Japan's Daichi Hara finished third with 78.14.

Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe was the top Canadian in the women's event with a fifth-place finish. Kazakhstan's Yulia Galysheva won the event with a 79.10 mark, with France's Perrine Laffont (77.96) and American Jaelin Kauf (76.10) rounding out the podium.

