Canada's Elena Gaskell opens World Cup season with big air gold

Canada opened up the 2018-19 World Cup season with a strong showing in the ski big air final at the Audi quattro Winter Games in Caradona, New Zealand on Thursday.

In the women's competition, Elena Gaskell of Vernon, B.C., won gold as she dominated the field with a two-run score of 170.40, finishing more than 20 points ahead of American Caroline Claire (147.80), who claimed silver.

Yuki Tsubota of Vancouver, B.C., earned bronze (146.00) while Olympic gold medallist Dara Howell of Huntsville, Ont., finished fifth and did not complete her final two runs.

On the men's side, Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., settled for silver (180.40) as he was just edged out by Switzerland's Andri Ragettli for gold (182.00). Rounding out the podium was New Zealand's Finn Balous who scored 180.20.

Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, who won bronze in men's ski slopestyle in Pyeongchang, was sixth (174.00) while teammates Teal Harle and Noah Morrison finished eighth and ninth respectively.