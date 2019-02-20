Live

Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup aerials

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from World Cup aerials in Minsk.

Watch coverage of World Cup aerials from Minsk Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

The world's best aerials athletes compete at the Raubichi Sports Complex in Minsk, Belarus. 0:00 Click on the video player above Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of World Cup aerials in Minsk.

