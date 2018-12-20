Canada's Simon d'Artois tops World Cup ski halfpipe podium

Canada's Simon d'Artois soared to World Cup gold in the men's ski halfpipe event in Secret Garden, China on Thursday.

The 26-year-old from Whistler, B.C., scored 93.50 in his best run of the day to top the podium ahead of New Zealand's Nico Porteous (89.50) and American Hunter Hess (85.50) was third.

D'Artois finished sixth in his first competition this season at Copper Mountain.

On the women's side, Rachael Karker earned silver with a best-run score of 85.75 behind China's Kexin Zhang (87.75). Zhang's teammate Fanghui Li (83.75) claimed bronze.

Karker is fresh off a gold-medal performance at her first Dew Tour event last week in Breckenridge, Colo.

Canada's Brendan MacKay finished fifth in the men's competition.