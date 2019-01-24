Skip to Main Content
Canada's Cassie Sharpe wins X Games superpipe gold

The reigning Olympic champion edged Estonia's Kelly Sildaru with an impressive third-run score of 94.00 to claim the top prize.

Teammate Rachael Karker rounds out podium with bronze

Canadian Cassie Sharpe, pictured at the 2018 Winter X Games, claimed 2019 Winter X Games gold on Thursday. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times/The Associated Press)

Canadian freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe won Winter X Games gold in women's superpipe on Thursday night in Aspen, Colo.

The reigning Olympic champion edged Estonia's Kelly Sildaru with an impressive third-run score of 94.00 to claim the top prize. 

Sharpe, 24, from Calgary, was the bronze medallist in this event last year. Sildaru claimed silver with a best-run score of 92.33, while Rachael Karker, from Erin, Ont., rounded out the podium with 86.33. 

Quebec City's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand was the top qualifier in the men's ski slopestyle event, finishing with a top score of 93.66. He'll compete in Sunday's final. 

Canadians Sebastien Toutant, from Repentigny Que., and Whistler, B.C.'s Darcy Sharpe were third and fourth, respectively, in the men's snowboard big air qualification. That final goes Friday night. 

