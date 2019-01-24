Canada's Cassie Sharpe wins X Games superpipe gold
Teammate Rachael Karker rounds out podium with bronze
Canadian freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe won Winter X Games gold in women's superpipe on Thursday night in Aspen, Colo.
The reigning Olympic champion edged Estonia's Kelly Sildaru with an impressive third-run score of 94.00 to claim the top prize.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/CassieSharpe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CassieSharpe</a> 🇨🇦 wins gold in Women’s Ski SuperPipe at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XGames</a> Aspen 2019! <a href="https://t.co/6lQBsJgQbL">pic.twitter.com/6lQBsJgQbL</a>—@XGames
Sharpe, 24, from Calgary, was the bronze medallist in this event last year. Sildaru claimed silver with a best-run score of 92.33, while Rachael Karker, from Erin, Ont., rounded out the podium with 86.33.
Quebec City's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand was the top qualifier in the men's ski slopestyle event, finishing with a top score of 93.66. He'll compete in Sunday's final.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/ABMskier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ABMskier</a> 🇨🇦 is your top qualifier in Men’s Ski Slopestyle Elimination at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XGames</a> Aspen 2019!<br><br>Gold medalist will be crowned Sun., Jan. 27 at 2pm ET on ESPN2. <a href="https://t.co/CuNzVuAbLN">pic.twitter.com/CuNzVuAbLN</a>—@XGames
Canadians Sebastien Toutant, from Repentigny Que., and Whistler, B.C.'s Darcy Sharpe were third and fourth, respectively, in the men's snowboard big air qualification. That final goes Friday night.
Qualified 2nd in Big Air today! <a href="https://twitter.com/XGames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XGames</a> Lets gooo! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowboarding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowboarding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/letsgetit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#letsgetit</a> <a href="https://t.co/vqNYqwvbto">pic.twitter.com/vqNYqwvbto</a>—@SebToots