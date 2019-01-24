Canada's Cassie Sharpe wins X Games superpipe gold

Canadian freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe won Winter X Games gold in women's superpipe on Thursday night in Aspen, Colo.

The reigning Olympic champion edged Estonia's Kelly Sildaru with an impressive third-run score of 94.00 to claim the top prize.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/CassieSharpe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CassieSharpe</a> 🇨🇦 wins gold in Women’s Ski SuperPipe at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XGames</a> Aspen 2019! <a href="https://t.co/6lQBsJgQbL">pic.twitter.com/6lQBsJgQbL</a> —@XGames

Sharpe, 24, from Calgary, was the bronze medallist in this event last year. Sildaru claimed silver with a best-run score of 92.33, while Rachael Karker, from Erin, Ont., rounded out the podium with 86.33.

Quebec City's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand was the top qualifier in the men's ski slopestyle event, finishing with a top score of 93.66. He'll compete in Sunday's final.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/ABMskier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ABMskier</a> 🇨🇦 is your top qualifier in Men’s Ski Slopestyle Elimination at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XGames</a> Aspen 2019!<br><br>Gold medalist will be crowned Sun., Jan. 27 at 2pm ET on ESPN2. <a href="https://t.co/CuNzVuAbLN">pic.twitter.com/CuNzVuAbLN</a> —@XGames

Canadians Sebastien Toutant, from Repentigny Que., and Whistler, B.C.'s Darcy Sharpe were third and fourth, respectively, in the men's snowboard big air qualification. That final goes Friday night.