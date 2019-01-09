Think fast and become a moguls instant expert

Moguls skiing is a bit of a misnomer. Sure, navigating through the rounded bumps on the course is a major part of it, but throw in two jumps, a running clock and a panel of judges and you have a sport that requires multitasking, creativity and split-second reaction time.

Here's everything you need to know to instantly become an moguls expert:

History and format

Discipline within freestyle skiing

Olympic debut in 1992 in Albertville (demonstration sport in 1988)

Men's and women's individual events

How the event works​

Judges evaluate turns and aerial manoeuvres; speed also factored into score

Highest score in final run wins

Plenty of Canadian content

Canadian skiers — particularly those from Quebec — have been mainstays on freestyle podiums for as long as they've been handing out medals. Jean-Luc Brassard earned Canada's first moguls gold in 1994 and 2006 champion Jennifer Heil, while originally from Alberta, moved to Quebec to further pursue her moguls career.

Oh, and don't forget back-to-back Olympic moguls gold medallist Alexandre Bilodeau.

That trend carries on today in the form of the Dufour-Lapointe sisters and men's star Mikael Kingsbury. Justine (the youngest of the sisters) and Chloe won gold and silver in Sochi, respectively.

Whole lotta shakin' goin' on

Skiers need to navigate through the moguls hill with speed and flawless technique, all while gauging the course in anticipation of the two jumps they need to execute. So, yes, Jerry Lee Lewis would probably enjoy this Olympic sport.

Since the moguls themselves change depending on the weather and previous runs, adapting to these variables is critical to a successful run.

Then there's the scoring: how well the athletes ski through the moguls counts for 50 per cent of the final score, the form and difficulty of the jumps count for 25 per cent and the speed in which the run is completed counts for the remaining 25 per cent.

Secrets to sounding smart

Still need more moguls morsels? Here are a few things to tell your friends to make you sound like a ski savant