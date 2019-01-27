Max Moffatt's first slopestyle World Cup medal is gold in Italy
Canadian teammate Meghan Oldham bringing home silver
Canada's Max Moffatt won gold in skiing slopestyle on Sunday while fellow Canadian Meghan Oldham took silver in the women's event at Seiser Alm, Italy.
The medals were the first on the World Cup circuit for both skiers.
Moffatt, of Caledon, Ont., scored 83.10 in his best of three final runs. Sweden's Oliwer Magnusson was second (82.35 points) and 17-year-old American Kiernan Fagan took bronze (81.00).
The 17-year-old Oldham, of Parry Sound, Ont., scored 83.00 for second place behind 15-year-old American Eileen Gu (84.40). Julia Krass (77.30), also of the U.S., was third.
Long wait
"It's been a crazy year, just finding myself on the World Cup circuit is unbelievable," Oldham said. "The level of competition is so high. It's fantastic to be here with the other skiers and do a run that brought me to the podium. I couldn't ask for more."
Moffatt's first victory comes after 14 World Cup starts in slopestyle and big air. His previous best slopestyle result was 16th, which he earned on Jan. 12 in Font Romeu, France.
Patrick Dew of Vernon, B.C., took eighth place and Calgary's Mark Hendrickson finished 10th.
Oldham's previous best was a ninth-place showing at Font Romeu.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.