Canada's mogul king pushed off throne as Mikael Kingsbury finishes 5th at World Cup
The reigning Olympic champ misses top spot for 1st time in 5 events
Mikael Kingsbury's perfect start to the moguls season finally came to an end on Friday.
The Canadian settled for fifth in a World Cup event, marking the first time in five starts Kingsbury, 26, did not finish on top of the podium.
The reigning Olympic champ from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished with 72.93 points.
WATCH | Mikael Kingsbury finishes 5th:
France's Benjamin Cavet (84.83 points) took gold, Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.47) was second and Australia's Matt Graham (80.94) was third.
Philippe Marquis of Quebec City was eighth.
On the women's side, Canada also had two top-10 finishers. Chloe Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was seventh and Sofiane Gagnon of Whistler, B.C., was eighth.
Jakara Anthony of Australia won, Perrine Laffont of France was second and American Tess Johnson captured bronze.
The World Cup moguls circuit heads to Mont-Tremblant, Que., next week.
Comments
