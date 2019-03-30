Canada's Oldham wins 1st gold at slopestyle World Cup

Canada's Megan Oldham captured gold at a slopestyle World Cup event in Silvaplana, Switzerland, on Saturday to pick up her third podium finish and best result of her career.

The 18-year-old from Parry Sound, Ont., recorded a top score of 84.51 on her second run of the day to finish first ahead Tess Ledeux of France (77.98) and Silvia Bertagna of Italy (76.11).

Oldham, who is in her first season on the circuit, had previously won a bronze and a silver at World Cup events at Mammoth Mountain and Seiser Alm, respectively.

On the men's side, Canadians Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., and Teal Harle of Campbell River, B.C., finished in fifth and eighth, respectively.

Andri Ragettli of Switzerland came in first with a top score of 93.71, while Colby Stevenson of the U.S. (92.23) and Fabian Boesch also of Switzerland (91.25) rounded out the podium.

McEachran's first run was his best, picking up a score of 86.90, and Harle's top result came on his second attempt (84.58).