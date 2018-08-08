Maxime Dufour-Lapointe announces retirement from Canadian women's moguls team
29-year-old represented Canada at 104 World Cups
Maxime Dufour-Lapointe, the eldest of three freestyle skiing sisters, has announced her retirement from the Canadian moguls team.
The 29-year-old from Montreal competed in the 2014 Winter Olympics, three world championships and 104 World Cups during a decade representing Canada.
Younger sisters Justine, 24, and Chloe, 26, won gold and silver respectively while Maxime placed 12th in the 2014 Games.
At the 2015 world championship, Maxime placed fourth in women's moguls and Justine claimed gold.
Branding themselves "3SDL", the siblings made freestyle skiing history by sweeping the moguls podium at a World Cup in Val Saint-Come in 2016.
Justine, Chloe and Maxime won gold, silver and bronze respectively. Maxime also won three World Cup bronze medals in 2014.
