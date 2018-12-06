Coming Up
Watch World Cup ski halfpipe from Copper Mountain
Watch live coverage of the season-opening World Cup ski halfpipe event from Copper Mountain, Colo., featuring Canadian contenders Cassie Sharpe and Noah Bowman.
Live coverage begins Friday at 1 p.m. ET
Click the video player above to watch live coverage of the season-opening World Cup ski halfpipe event from Copper Mountain, Colo., featuring Canadian contenders Cassie Sharpe and Noah Bowman.
Last season, Sharpe won the Olympic gold medal and the FIS Crystal Globe.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.