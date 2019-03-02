Kingsbury 2nd to Japanese moguls rival at season-ending event
Canadian says 'rigorous' judges kept score down; Justine Dufour-Lapointe earns bronze
Japan's Ikuma Horishima got the best of rival Mikaël Kingsbury on Saturday, knocking his moguls rival to second on the podium with an assist from the judges, according to the Canadian.
Horishima counted 81.72 points, nearly two-and-a-half more than Kingsbury (79.37) while Sweden's Walter Walberg was third (78.67).
Six days ago, Kingsbury defeated Horishima at a World Cup dual event in Tazawako, Japan, where he captured gold on back-to-back days.
WATCH | Mikaël Kingsbury complete a golden weekend:
'Big day" for Dufour-Lapointe landing cork
On the women's side Saturday, Justine Dufour-Lapointe followed up a fifth-place performance in Japan with a bronze medal in Kazakhstan.
"I'm very pleased … because it's my first win landing my cork," the Montreal native told Freestyle Canada. "At the start of the season, I had set myself a goal to do a cork in competition, so it's a big day for me since I not only achieved that goal but made it to the podium."
Yulia Galysheva won in front of the home crowd, scoring 79.69 points, followed by defending moguls World Cup champion Perrine Laffont of France with 79.11.
Justine's sister, Chloe, placed 15th
A dual moguls event on Sunday at Shymbulak Mountain Resort will conclude the season.
Other Canadian moguls results:
Men
- Gabriel Dufresne, 19th
- Brenden Kelly, 24th
- Laurent Dumais, 29th
- Kerrian Chunlaud, 33rd
- Philippe Marquis, did not start
Elsewhere, Canada had two aerialists competing in World Cup action at Shimao Lotus Mountain in China, where Felix Cormier-Boucher finished 10th with a score of 77.35. Teammate Catrine Lavallee didn't start the competition.
