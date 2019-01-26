Kingsbury returns to moguls podium with 1st victory at Mont-Tremblant

​Canadian Mikael Kingsbury landed back on top of the podium Saturday, winning gold at a moguls World Cup race after a disappointing performance a week earlier.

Kingsbury, the reigning Olympic champion, scored 86.73 points on his home course to rebound from a fifth-place finish last week in Lake Placid, N.Y., that halted his perfect start to the season.

WATCH | Mikael Kingsbury finishes 5th:

Kingsbury finished fifth in New York on Friday, the first time in five events that he's failed to win on the World Cup circuit. 1:29

The victory was the first for the Deux-Montagnes, Que., native at Mont-Tremblant.

"I'm pretty relieved," said Kingsbury. "It wasn't easy. The guys pushed me right to the end. I haven't looked at the video, but I know I have some things to correct.

I have all the respect in the world for that guy. He pushes me every day. — Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury on Japanese opponent Ikuma Horishima

"We'll celebrate this one and prepare for the world championships in two weeks."

Japan's Ikuma Horishima was second with 85.02 points while Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan was third with 83.42.

Kingsbury was looking for a little redemption, having lost to Horishima last year at the same event.

"He's so good here [at Mont-Tremblant]," Kingsbury said of Horishima. "I have all the respect in the world for that guy. He pushes me every day."

Last weekend's loss didn't sit well with Kingsbury, but he was able to use that as motivation heading into Saturday's race.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe captures bronze

"It wasn't so much about redemption as it was about doing my job and not getting unnerved by what the others were going to do," Kingsbury said. "They pushed me on every run. The guys skied really well, but being able to have success with the added pressure of wanting to perform here at home feels good."

On the women's side, 2018 Olympic silver medallist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal won bronze. Perrine Laffont of France won the event while Australia's Jakara Anthony took silver.

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was fourth.

Laffont scored 75.51 points for her seventh moguls World Cup victory.

Marquis, Dumais crack top 10

Kingsbury's World Cup victory was the 54th of his career. He remains on pace to claim the Crystal Globe as the season champion for an eighth straight year.

The top 16 in qualifying advanced to the final, from which the top six gained entry to the super-final.

Quebec City's Philippe Marquis and Laurent Dumais and Pemberton, B.C.'s Brenden Kelly advanced to the final, but finished ninth, 10th and 15th, respectively, leaving Kingsbury as the lone Canadian representative in the super-final.

Whistler, B.C.'s Sofiane Gagnon finished eighth, while Saskatoon's Maia Schwinghammer was 15th.

The world freestyle ski championships run Feb. 1-10 in Deer Valley, Utah.