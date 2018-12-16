Skip to Main Content
Kingsbury rules dual moguls to cap golden weekend in China

Road To The Olympic Games

Kingsbury rules dual moguls to cap golden weekend in China

Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury extended his podium run to eight on the World Cup circuit with a victory in Sunday's dual mogul event in Thaiwoo, China.

Canadian reaches eighth straight World Cup podium with 52nd victory

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury extended his podium run to eight on the World Cup circuit with a victory in Sunday’s dual mogul event in Thaiwoo, China. (Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images/File)

Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury extended his podium run to eight on the World Cup circuit with a victory in Sunday's dual mogul event in Thaiwoo, China.

The native of Deux-Montagnes, Que., has now won each of his six races over the past three years at the 2022 Winter Olympics venue.

Kingsbury, 26, was in much better health Sunday, one day after battling food poisoning to earn his 51st World Cup win.

"Just being at the top with my opponents was cool," he told Freestyle Canada. "The course was fast today, the snow was hard and I had fast duels with Brad [Wilson] and Ben [Clavet]. They forced me to dig deep and do my best."

I'm really happy with how I managed my day overall - we were skiing fast, but I had good energy.— Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury on  Sunday's gold-medal victory in dual moguls

Kingsbury edged Sweden's Oskar Elofsson for the victory while Clavet collected a bronze medal.

The Canadian began the day prevailing against American skier Jesse Andringa and Japan's Goshin Fujiki before defeating Wilson in the quarter-finals and Clavet in the semifinals.

"I'm really happy with how I managed my day overall — we were skiing fast, but I had good energy," said Kingsbury, who won the 2018 Lou Marsh Trophy on Tuesday as Canada's athlete of the year.

Dominant

Kingsbury won his first Olympic gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games in February and dominated the World Cup moguls circuit, continuing to cement himself as the greatest moguls skier ever.

Watch highlights from Kingsbury's golden run on Saturday:

After battling food poisoning, Mikael Kingsbury prevailed to top the World Cup field for moguls gold in Taiwoo China. 1:03
He won two Crystal Globes at the end of the last World Cup season as overall men's freestyle points leader and overall men's moguls leader. Earlier this month, Kingsbury posted his 50th career World Cup win with a victory in Ruka, Finland.

In women's competition on Sunday, Chloe Dufour-Lapointe led the Canadian contingent with a seventh-place finish.

The halfpipe event will be contested Dec. 20-22 in Secret Garden, China ahead of the Christmas break.

The next moguls event is Jan. 11-12 in Calgary.

Other Canadian results Sunday:

Men

  • Laurent Dumais, 10th​
  • Kerrian Chunlaud, 33rd
  • Simon Lemieux, 34th
  • Gabriel Dufresne, 38th​
  • Brenden Kelly — did not finish

Women

  • Sofiane Gagnon, 18th
  • Justine Dufour-Lapointe — did not start

With files from The Canadian Press

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us