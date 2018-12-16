Kingsbury rules dual moguls to cap golden weekend in China
Canadian reaches eighth straight World Cup podium with 52nd victory
Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury extended his podium run to eight on the World Cup circuit with a victory in Sunday's dual mogul event in Thaiwoo, China.
The native of Deux-Montagnes, Que., has now won each of his six races over the past three years at the 2022 Winter Olympics venue.
"Just being at the top with my opponents was cool," he told Freestyle Canada. "The course was fast today, the snow was hard and I had fast duels with Brad [Wilson] and Ben [Clavet]. They forced me to dig deep and do my best."
I'm really happy with how I managed my day overall - we were skiing fast, but I had good energy.— Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury on Sunday's gold-medal victory in dual moguls
Kingsbury edged Sweden's Oskar Elofsson for the victory while Clavet collected a bronze medal.
The Canadian began the day prevailing against American skier Jesse Andringa and Japan's Goshin Fujiki before defeating Wilson in the quarter-finals and Clavet in the semifinals.
"I'm really happy with how I managed my day overall — we were skiing fast, but I had good energy," said Kingsbury, who won the 2018 Lou Marsh Trophy on Tuesday as Canada's athlete of the year.
Dominant
Kingsbury won his first Olympic gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games in February and dominated the World Cup moguls circuit, continuing to cement himself as the greatest moguls skier ever.
Watch highlights from Kingsbury's golden run on Saturday:
In women's competition on Sunday, Chloe Dufour-Lapointe led the Canadian contingent with a seventh-place finish.
The halfpipe event will be contested Dec. 20-22 in Secret Garden, China ahead of the Christmas break.
The next moguls event is Jan. 11-12 in Calgary.
Other Canadian results Sunday:
Men
- Laurent Dumais, 10th
- Kerrian Chunlaud, 33rd
- Simon Lemieux, 34th
- Gabriel Dufresne, 38th
- Brenden Kelly — did not finish
Women
- Sofiane Gagnon, 18th
- Justine Dufour-Lapointe — did not start
With files from The Canadian Press
