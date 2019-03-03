Kingsbury, Canadian moguls teammates wrap up season titles
Reigning Olympic champ captures 8th straight Crystal Globe, keys Canada's Nations Cup win
As a thick fog cancelled the final men's World Cup moguls event of the season, it was time for Mikaël Kingsbury and his teammates to celebrate.
Kingsbury is looking forward to returning home and celebrating with family and friends.
"I'll take some time off to relax," he said, "then get back into training. I'm as motivated as ever."
Dominant season
In his 100th career start on Saturday, Kingsbury finished second to Horishima, a week after defeating his Japanese opponent at a World Cup dual event in Tazawako, Japan, where he captured gold on back-to-back days.
WATCH | Mikaël Kingsbury's silver-medal performance:
He finishes the season with 56 career World Cup victories and seven in eight starts this season.
His perfect start to the season came to an end on Jan. 18 in Lake Placid, N.Y., where he failed to finish atop the podium in five starts, placing fifth.
Laffont takes women's Crystal Globe
Meanwhile, Perrine Laffont, fresh off Saturday's silver-medal performance, finished with 780 points to capture the Crystal Globe on the women's side.
Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished sixth in the standings with 330 points while her sister, Chloé, collected 290 points.
The Dufour-Lapointes and their teammates have a couple of weeks to rest and prepare for the national freestyle moguls championships March 21-24 in Val St-Come, Que.
