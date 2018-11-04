Road To The Olympic Games

Live

Watch World Cup freestyle skiing big air

CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of World Cup freestyle skiing big air from Modena, Italy, beginning on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

From the Modena Skipass Festival in Modena, Italy 0:00 CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of World Cup freestyle skiing big air from Modena, Italy, beginning on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

Popular Now Find more popular stories