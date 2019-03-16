Canadian Elena Gaskell soars to big air bronze in Quebec
Yuki Tsubota, Megan Oldham round out top 5 in freestyle skiing World Cup event
Mathilde Gremaud reached the top of the podium with a score of 178, followed by Germany's Kea Kuehnel with 160.50, and Gaskell of Vernon, B.C., at 158.
Fellow Canadian Yuki Tsubota of Whistler, B.C., finished just off the podium with 156, while Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., who earned bronze at Mammoth earlier this month, grabbed fifth place with 152.75.
A perfect landing and a BRONZE for Canada's Elena Gaskell in the women's Big Air final 🥉⛷ <a href="https://twitter.com/canfreestyleski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@canfreestyleski</a> <br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/MJqE12m4T2">https://t.co/MJqE12m4T2</a> <a href="https://t.co/Bq7QmJdSrE">pic.twitter.com/Bq7QmJdSrE</a>—@CBCOlympics
On the men's side, Philippe Langevin of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was the top Canadian, finishing fifth. Max Moffatt of Caledon, Ont., was sixth.
Lukas Muellauer of Austria took gold, while Faban Boesch and Andri Ragettli of Switzerland earned silver and bronze, respectively.
The snowboard big air event is scheduled for later Saturday.
With files from CBC Sports
