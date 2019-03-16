Skip to Main Content
Canadian Elena Gaskell soars to big air bronze in Quebec

Road To The Olympic Games

New

Canadian Elena Gaskell soars to big air bronze in Quebec

Elena Gaskell led a strong Canadian contingent with a bronze medal in the freestyle skiing big air World Cup event in Quebec City on Saturday.

Yuki Tsubota, Megan Oldham round out top 5 in freestyle skiing World Cup event

The Canadian Press ·
Elena Gaskell, seen above in September, finished third at the freestyle skiing big air World Cup event in Quebec City on Saturday. (Iain McGregor/Associated Press)
Elena Gaskell led a strong Canadian contingent with a bronze medal in the freestyle skiing big air World Cup event in Quebec City on Saturday.

Mathilde Gremaud reached the top of the podium with a score of 178, followed by Germany's Kea Kuehnel with 160.50, and Gaskell of Vernon, B.C., at 158.

Fellow Canadian Yuki Tsubota of Whistler, B.C., finished just off the podium with 156, while Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., who earned bronze at Mammoth earlier this month, grabbed fifth place with 152.75.

On the men's side, Philippe Langevin of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was the top Canadian, finishing fifth. Max Moffatt of Caledon, Ont., was sixth.

Lukas Muellauer of Austria took gold, while Faban Boesch and Andri Ragettli of Switzerland earned silver and bronze, respectively.

The snowboard big air event is scheduled for later Saturday.

With files from CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us