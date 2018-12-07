Live
Watch freestyle skiing World Cup moguls
Watch live action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event at Ruka ski resort in Finland, featuring Canadian star Mikael Kingsbury.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET to watch World Cup moguls action from Ruka ski resort in Finland.
Mikael Kingsbury will lead the Canadian charge at the event, looking for his 50th career World Cup victory.
