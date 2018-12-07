Skip to Main Content
Watch freestyle skiing World Cup moguls

Road To The Olympic Games

Live

Watch freestyle skiing World Cup moguls

Watch live action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event at Ruka ski resort in Finland, featuring Canadian star Mikael Kingsbury.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Moguls Freestyle Skiing from the Ruka Battery Run in Ruka, Finland 0:00

Click on the video player above on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET to watch World Cup moguls action from Ruka ski resort in Finland.

Mikael Kingsbury will lead the Canadian charge at the event, looking for his 50th career World Cup victory.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us