Coming Up
Watch World Cup moguls from Mont-Tremblant
Watch action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Mont-Tremblant, Que., featuring Canadian stars Mikael Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup moguls stop in Mont-Tremblant, Que., featuring Canadian stars Mikael Kingsbury and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe.
You can catch more moguls action on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
