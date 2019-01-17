Live
Watch World Cup moguls from Lake Placid
Watch live action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Lake Placid, N.Y., featuring Canadian stars Mikael Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe.
Watch live coverage on Friday at 11 a.m. ET
