Canadian freestyle skier Dara Howell scores big air bronze
Canadian freestyle skier Dara Howell will bring home a bronze medal from the first big air event of the World Cup season.
Huntsville, Ont., athlete takes 1st medal of the season in Italy
Canadian freestyle skier Dara Howell will bring home a bronze medal from the first big air event of the World Cup season.
Howell, of Huntsville, Ont., scored a combined total of 151.50 points in the season-opening event in Modena, Italy.
Switzerland occupied the top two spots on the podium as Mathilde Gremaud (178.00) won gold and Giulia Tanno (159.50) took silver.
Canada's Megan Oldham finished in fifth place with 103.25 points.
Thanks everyone for the support the last couple of days. Feels great to be back competing again ⛷<br>Xx—@DaraHowell
It was Howell's first World Cup competition after she opted for a season-ending knee surgery in October of 2018.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.