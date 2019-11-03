Canadian freestyle skier Dara Howell scores big air bronze

Canadian freestyle skier Dara Howell will bring home a bronze medal from the first big air event of the World Cup season.

Howell, of Huntsville, Ont., scored a combined total of 151.50 points in the season-opening event in Modena, Italy.

Switzerland occupied the top two spots on the podium as Mathilde Gremaud (178.00) won gold and Giulia Tanno (159.50) took silver.

Canada's Megan Oldham finished in fifth place with 103.25 points.

Thanks everyone for the support the last couple of days. Feels great to be back competing again ⛷<br>Xx —@DaraHowell

It was Howell's first World Cup competition after she opted for a season-ending knee surgery in October of 2018.