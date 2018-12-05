Canadian Olympic champ Cassie Sharpe 1st in halfpipe World Cup qualifier
Canadian Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe finished first in qualifying on Wednesday for this weekend's ski halfpipe World Cup.
26-year-old secures spot in Saturday's final at Copper Mountain
Canadian Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe finished first in qualifying on Wednesday for this weekend's ski halfpipe World Cup.
The 26-year-old from Comox, B.C., scored 93.75 points on her second of two qualifying runs, outscoring Kelly Sildaru of Estonia by .50 points to top the 24-woman field.
The top eight women skiers in qualifying advanced to Saturday's final.
Rachael Karker of Erin, Ont., also booked a spot in the final. The 21-year-old finished fourth in qualifying.
Simon D'Artois of Whistler, B.C., was the lone Canadian man to advance through the finals. He placed fourth in his heat.
Calgary's Noah Bowman missed a shot at the finals by .25 points, finishing sixth in his heat. The top-five competitors from the two 20-man heats advanced.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.