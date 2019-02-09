Cassie Sharpe falls short of elusive ski halfpipe world title

​Canadian ski halfpipe star Cassie Sharpe is still searching for a world title.

The reigning Olympic champion from Comox, B.C., didn't complete her third and final run on Saturday, scoring 32.00 points for a second-place finish at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships in Park City, Utah.

The 26-year-old secured the silver medal with a first run score of 94.40. Sharpe amassed 91.40 points on her second run.

Sixteen-year-old Kelly Sildaru of Estonia, who missed the majority of last season with a knee injury, scored 95.00 on her final run for the victory. Brita Sigourney of the United States was third.