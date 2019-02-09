Skip to Main Content
Cassie Sharpe falls short of elusive ski halfpipe world title

Canadian ski halfpipe star Cassie Sharpe didn’t complete her third and final run on Saturday, scoring 32.00 points for a second-place finish at the freestyle skiing and snowboarding world championships. Estonia's Kelly Sildaru, 16, captured the title.

Canadian star, reigning Olympic champ bows to Estonia's Kelly Sildaru, 16

Ski halfpipe star Cassie Sharpe of Comox, B.C., pictured here, captured a silver medal on Saturday at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships in Park City, Utah. Estonia's Kelly Sildaru, 16, won the event with a third and final run score of 95.00 points. (Rick Bowmer/Associated Press)

​Canadian ski halfpipe star Cassie Sharpe is still searching for a world title.

The reigning Olympic champion from Comox, B.C., didn't complete her third and final run on Saturday, scoring 32.00 points for a second-place finish at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships in Park City, Utah.

The 26-year-old secured the silver medal with a first run score of 94.40. Sharpe amassed 91.40 points on her second run.

Sixteen-year-old Kelly Sildaru of Estonia, who missed the majority of last season with a knee injury, scored 95.00 on her final run for the victory. Brita Sigourney of the United States was third.

