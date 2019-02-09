Cassie Sharpe falls short of elusive ski halfpipe world title
Canadian star, reigning Olympic champ bows to Estonia's Kelly Sildaru, 16
Canadian ski halfpipe star Cassie Sharpe is still searching for a world title.
The reigning Olympic champion from Comox, B.C., didn't complete her third and final run on Saturday, scoring 32.00 points for a second-place finish at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships in Park City, Utah.
Sixteen-year-old Kelly Sildaru of Estonia, who missed the majority of last season with a knee injury, scored 95.00 on her final run for the victory. Brita Sigourney of the United States was third.
Canada's Cassie Sharpe gives a congratulatory hug to Kelly Sildaru of Estonia, the new ski-halfpipe world champion wth a score of 95.00. Sharpe's first run score of 94.40 landed her with a silver medal. <br><br>More on Cassie Sharpe: <a href="https://t.co/dZWKe8cW4u">https://t.co/dZWKe8cW4u</a> <a href="https://t.co/0EXHbWDPSz">pic.twitter.com/0EXHbWDPSz</a>—@CBCOlympics
