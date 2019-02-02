Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand captures ski big air bronze at worlds

Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand continued his recent run of success with a ski big air bronze at the freestyle world championships in Solitude, Utah.

It was the first world championship medal for the 24-year-old from Quebec City, who earned a pair of silver medals last weekend at the X Games in Aspen in the slopestyle and big air events.

"The 2019 season has been amazing for me with three consecutive podiums. I'm really happy with my performance," said Beaulieu-Marchand, who won slopestyle bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"I had planned a little bonus for my third jump but I wasn't able to pull it off."

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand had just enough to make the podium in Solitude, Utah in the men's big air final at the freestyle world championships. 1:27

Switzerland's Fabien Boesch earned gold, while Sweden's Henrik Harlaut took silver. Evan McEachran, the other Canadian in the big air final, placed ninth.

"Unfortunately on my first jump I went a little bigger than expected and touched my hands down, and then the second time, I guess my grab in the air slipped off at the start," the 21-year-old from Oakville, Ont., said.

"I can't complain as I wasn't even sure if I could ski this week due to an injury but I am feeling decent and looking forward to the slopestyle competition."

