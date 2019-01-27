Canadian Alex Beaulieu-Marchand grabs another X Games silver
Canadian freestyle skier Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won the silver medal in slopestyle at the X Games on Sunday in Aspen. The 24-year-old from Quebec City was coming off a silver-medal performance in big air on Saturday night.
Beaulieu-Marchand, the reigning bronze medallist from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, scored 92.66 points on his first of three runs down the track to seal second place.
American Alex Hall took gold with 95.66 points on his last run, bettering his second-run score of 94.33.
Ferdinand Dahl of Norway earned bronze with an 80.33-point run.
Beaulieu-Marchand scored the highest mark in qualifying with a 93.66.
He has three total medals from the X Games, including a bronze in slopestyle in 2017.
