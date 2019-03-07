Canada's Lajoie, Lagha lead after rhythm dance at junior figure skating worlds

Canada's Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha received the highest score in the rhythm dance at the junior figure skating world championships on Thursday in Zagreb, Croatia.

The duo from Quebec scored 70.14 points to lead the ice dance competition. The free skate takes place Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.

Lajoie, 19, and Lagha, 20, won gold in the event two years ago before falling to a fourth-place finish in Bulgaria in 2018.

A trio of Russian pairs followed Lajoie and Lagha in the standings. Elizaveta Khudaiberdieva and Nikita Nazaroz placed second with 68.69 points, with Sofia Shevchenko and Igor Eremenko in third (67.56 points) and Arina Ushakova and Maxim Nekrasov in fourth (65.96 points).

A second Canadian pair, Alicia Fabbri and Paul Ayer, also secured qualification with 55.58 points and a 13th-place finish.

Later Thursday, the pairs free skate will determine who lands on the first podium of the event. Canadian pairs Brooke McIntosh and Brandon Toste, and Gabrielle Levesque and Pier-Alexandre Hudon, sit 11th and 15th, respectively.

The junior pairs free skate can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca at 12:30 p.m. ET.