Canadians Gogolev, Phan have ground to make up at junior figure skating worlds
Phan sits 7th, teen phemon Gogolev 10th after men's short program in Croatia
The world junior figure skating championships kicked off with the men's short program on Wednesday morning in Zagreb, Croatia.
Camden Pulkinen leads with 82.41 points. Fellow American Tomoki Hiwatashi is holding down second place at 81.50, followed by Italy's Daniel Grassl at 81.19.
Montreal's Phan earned 77.89 points for his performance, while Gogolev was awarded 77.00.
WATCH | Phan's performance in Wednesday's short program:
WATCH | Gogolev's short program:
Gogolev, 14, was eyeing a spot on the podium in his world juniors debut after winning the junior Grand Prix final in Vancouver in December. The Toronto teen followed up that performance with a silver medal at the Canadian senior championships in January.
Nicolas Nadeau is the most recent Canadian to climb the podium at the world junior figure skating championships with a silver in 2016.
The men's free program is scheduled for Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of every event in the competition.
Ice dance will begin Thursday, followied by the ladies' program on Friday.
With files from The Canadian Press
