Coming Up
Watch the 2019 World Junior Figure Skating Championships
Watch the best junior figure skaters in the world compete at the 2019 World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.
Live coverage begins Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the men's short program at the 2019 World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb, Croatia at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday.
Coverage will continue with the pairs short program at 1:15 p.m. ET.
Later in the week, the ice dance will begin on Thursday, and the ladies' program will begin on Friday.