China's Sui and Han recapture pairs figure skating world title

Chinese figure skating pair Wenjing Sui and Cong Han recaptured the world title on Thursday in Saitama, Japan.

The 2017 winners climbed one spot with a season's best 155.60 score in the free program to reclaim gold with a total score of 234.84.

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia repeated as silver medallists with a score of 228.47, while teammates Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert rounded out the podium with 217.98.

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers fell short of reaching the podium, coming in seventh with a score of 200.02.

Teammates Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud were 12th with 174.40.

Action continues Thursday at the figure skating world championships with the men's short program.