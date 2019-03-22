Olympic gold medallist Alina Zagitova earns 1st world figure skating title

Olympic champion Alina Zagitova won the free skate on Friday to capture her first title at the figure skating world championships.

Skating to "Carmen," the 16-year-old Russian built on her lead from the short program with a strong free skate that included a triple-lutz, triple-toeloop combination in the first half of her program. She added five more triple jumps to finish with 237.50 points.

Elizabet Tursynbaeva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the world championships when she opened her routine with a quad salchow. The 19-year-old Kazakh finished second with 224.76 points.

Two-time world champion and Olympic silver medallist Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia was third with 223.80 points.

Canada's Gabrielle Daleman, the 2017 bronze medallist, placed a triumphant 11th after battling with mental issues over the past two years.

Daleman, 21, was consistent with the 11th-best short program and 12th-ranked free skate for a total score of 192.67 points.

"I view this free skate as such a success," said Daleman. "Yes, the last half wasn't the best for me. Still, I'm very excited with how I carried the program.

"I'm so happy to be back."

Fellow Canadian Alaine Chartand finished in 23rd (148.97 points).

Papadakis, Cizeron lead ice dance

In ice dance, defending champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France were first in the rhythm dance with 88.42 points. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov were second with 83.94 points, followed by Russian teammates Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin in third with 83.10.

Canadian pair Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje are also in contention, sitting fifth with 82.84 points.

Other Canadian results include Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier in eighth (80.44) and Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorenson placing 10th (74.76). All three Canadian duos qualified for the free dance.

The men's free skate and the ice dance free dance are scheduled for Saturday, the final day of competition.