Russian pair Tarasova, Morozov take lead at figure skating worlds

Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took a narrow lead after the pairs short program at the world figure skating championships in Saitama, Japan on Wednesday.

The two skated to a score of 81.21 ahead of Chinese pair Wenjing Sui and Cong Han (79.24). China's Cheng Peng and Yang Jin sit in third with a score of 75.51.

WATCH | Tarasova and Morozov sit first after pairs short program:

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozv of Russia sit 1st after the pairs short program in Saitama, Japan. 4:00

Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro are within reach of the podium after earning a score of 73.08 to place them in fifth.

WATCH | Moore-Towers and Marinaro skate to fifth:

Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro find themselves in 5th after their pairs short program at the world figure skating championships. 3:54

They'll try to climb up the standings on Wednesday when they compete in the free program beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET live on CBCSports.ca.