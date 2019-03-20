Russian pair Tarasova, Morozov take lead at figure skating worlds
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took a narrow lead after the pairs short program at the world figure skating championships in Saitama, Japan on Wednesday.
Canada's Moore-Towers and Marinaro sit within reach of podium
The two skated to a score of 81.21 ahead of Chinese pair Wenjing Sui and Cong Han (79.24). China's Cheng Peng and Yang Jin sit in third with a score of 75.51.
WATCH | Tarasova and Morozov sit first after pairs short program:
Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro are within reach of the podium after earning a score of 73.08 to place them in fifth.
WATCH | Moore-Towers and Marinaro skate to fifth:
They'll try to climb up the standings on Wednesday when they compete in the free program beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET live on CBCSports.ca.