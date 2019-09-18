Virtue and Moir announce they are 'stepping away' from figure skating

Canadian figure skating icons Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announced in a video posted to Twitter late Tuesday night that they are 'stepping away' from the sport after 22 years.

The duo is currently preparing for the Rock the Rink Tour and thanked fans for their support with an emotional message.

Thank you very much. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VirtueMoir?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VirtueMoir</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XXII?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XXII</a> <a href="https://t.co/kLzQHSe4eq">pic.twitter.com/kLzQHSe4eq</a> —@ScottMoir

The ice dancing pair won two gold medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, having also helped Canada reach the top of the podium in the team event.

They also captured gold in Vancouver in 2010 as well as a pair of silver medals at the 2014 Games.

It was widely speculated that 2018 would be the last Olympics for the pair.

WATCH | A look back on the final Olympic Games for Virtue and Moir: