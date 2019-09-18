Re-live Virtue and Moir's skate to gold at Vancouver 2010 Olympics

Canadian figure skating legends Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have announced that they will be "stepping away" from the sport of ice dance after 22 years and numerous Olympic and world titles.

The pair became household names after capturing Olympic gold on home ice in 2010 after a beautiful and brilliant free dance in Vancouver. Click the video player below to watch that performance in its entirety.

WATCH | Virtue & Moir skate to Olympic gold at Vancouver 2010