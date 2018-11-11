Canada's Soucisse, Firus finish 5th in ice dance at NHK Trophy
Americans Kaitlin Hawayek, Jean-Luc Baker take gold
Canada's Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus were unable to improve on their rhythm dance performance as they finished fifth in the ice dance competition at the NHK Trophy on Sunday.
The Canadian pairing scored a total of 169.84 points — just under nine points off the podium.
Watch Soucisse and Firus' performance:
Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker of the United States overtook leaders Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Guerreiro of Russia to win gold.
The 2018 Four Continents champions won the free dance with 113.92 points for a total of 184.63 to move up to first place and take the first Grand Prix medal of their career after a handful of near misses.
Watch the Americans' gold-medal peformance:
The bronze went to Rachel Parsons and Michael Parsons of the United States.
"Our main goal was really to try to put out two solid performances, but also to understand our programs," Baker said. "It is our first event. We really just wanted to get our feet wet. We're very happy that we're walking away with the gold medal."
The pair will compete again in two weeks in Grenoble, France at the last event of the Grand Prix series and has a chance at making the Dec. 6-9 Grand Prix Final in Vancouver, Canada.
With files from CBC Sports
