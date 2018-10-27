Keegan Messing earns men's silver at Skate Canada

Canada's Keegan Messing earned silver in the men's event at Skate Canada International in Laval, Que., on Saturday, dropping down a spot after his free program.

The 26-year-old Messing, who led after Friday's short program, had 265.17 points for second place. Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno of Japan won gold with 277.25 and Cha Jun-Hwan of South Korea took bronze with 254.77.

Messing was born in Girdwood, an Alaskan resort town just south of Anchorage, where he now lives. Messing has dual citizenship because his mom Sally was born in Edmonton and raised in Peterborough, Ont., before moving to Alaska.

Earlier, Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro won pairs bronze. Skating to a Pink Floyd medley, Moore-Towers, from St. Catharines, Ont., and Marinaro, from Sarnia, Ont., scored 200.93 points, narrowly missing out on silver. The difference was a downgrade on their death spiral, which was their final element.

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers, right, and Michael Marinaro earned pairs bronze on home ice at Skate Canada on Saturday in Laval, Que. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France scored a personal best 147.30 in their short program to win gold with 221.81.

China's Peng Cheng and Jin Yang won the silver (201.08).

The pairs free programs began the final day of Skate Canada, the second stop on the ISU Grand Prix circuit.