Russia's Tarasova, Morozov cruise to Skate America pairs title

Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov cruised to a pairs victory at Skate America on Saturday in Everett, Wash.

Tarasova and Morozov finished with a final score of 204.85 at the first Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season, more than 25 points ahead of the second-place Russian pair of Alisa Efimova and Alexander Korovin. Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc of the United States finished third, while Canada's Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud placed eighth.

Tarasova and Morozov — who also won the short program on Friday — are coming off a strong season in which they won the European Championships, finished second at the Worlds and fourth at the Olympics. Two weeks ago, they won the ISU Challenger Series Finlandia Trophy.

The event continues Saturday with men's free, in which Nathan Chen has a considerable lead, followed by the ladies' short program and the ice dance short. Both the ladies and ice dance events conclude on Sunday.

